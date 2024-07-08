HerUniverse to Mark 10th Anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con With 65 Years of Barbie and Other Mattel Icons | Exclusive

You couldn’t walk more than 10 feet without hearing “Hi Barbie!” and seeing a Barbie cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, but this year HerUniverse is taking it even further. TheWrap can exclusively reveal that the theme of the annual fashion show at Comic-Con will celebrate 65 years of Barbie and other Mattel classics.

This year’s convention marks the 10th anniversary of HerUniverse at the event, while Mattel approaches its own 80th anniversary of existence. So, the two are teaming up to celebrate and fans will get more than just a look back at Barbie.

Ahead of the fashion show, fans will be able to celebrate 35 years of Polly Pocket with an immersion experience including photo ops and more. The show will also honor Hot Wheels, UNO and Magic 8 Ball through both fashion and giveaways.

“Mattel’s iconic house of brands have long served as a source of joy and inspiration to bring fans together at San Diego Comic-Con and beyond,” Meredith Norrie, Vice President of Global Licensing and Consumer Products at Mattel said. “By teaming up with Her Universe Fashion Show, we are tapping into our shared passion of fueling fandom, creativity and self-expression.”

The move comes off the monumental box office of “Barbie” last year and Mattel supercharging its film and TV adaptations of popular games and toys.

For those unfamiliar, HerUniverse was founded by “Star Wars” star Ashley Eckstein (who will return to co-host the fashion show), and is a brand that specializes in creating clothes for each fandom. Each year at SDCC, they highlight the creations of new designers.

Once again, the fashion show will provide a chance for two of those designers to win the opportunity to create a special collection with Her Universe. The audience will choose one winner, along with a winner selected by an expert panel of judges.

Eckstein will host once more alongside Broadway star Michael James Scott, and Jeremy Merrifield will direct the show.

HerUniverse was one of the big winners of SDCC last year, as Hollywood’s double strike made for a very different experience at the event. Eckstein dedicated the event to SAG and the WGA, informing fans that she triple-checked with the unions and the event was not only approved, but encouraged. The show was still full to capacity, celebrating 100 Years of Disney as its theme.

HerUniverse’s annual fashion show will take place on Thursday, July 25 at at 6 p.m.