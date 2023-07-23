SDCC 2023 Became a Barbie World, Thanks to Cosplayers (Photos)

Report from Comic-Con

And yes, the costumes were fantastic

SDCC Cosplay - Barbie Split
Photos by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap
and

Barbie was inarguably one of the big winners at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but not just in terms of box office numbers. Walking the show floor on any given day, you’d be hard pressed to make it more than five minutes without seeing a Barbie cosplay, echoed from some direction by an enthusiastic “Hi Barbie!”

Of course, it wasn’t all the same Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s film, like the dolls it’s based on, offered a whole slew of costume options, just from the trailer alone. (In fact, most Barbie cosplayers TheWrap encountered admitted they hadn’t seen the film yet). And attendees took full advantage of those options.

From Cowgirl Barbie, to gingham dress Barbie, and yes, even to weird Barbie, here are just a handful of the Barbies that TheWrap encountered across the weekend.

Comic-Con Party Report
SDCC Cosplay Barbie cowboy
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Cowboy hat Barbie was a very popular costume this year

SDCC Cosplay Barbie and Ken
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Jimmy Sherfy and friend as a delightful Barbie and Ken

SDCC Cosplay Barbie and Weird Barbie
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Greta Van Den Bergh and Hilda Van Den Bergh as Barbie and Weird Barbie

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Cowboy Hat
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Another delightful Barbie in a cowboy hat.

SDCC Cosplay Barbies
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Linda Donnelly and Mary Verdegaal bringing Barbie magic to the main floor

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Box
photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

This still-in-the-package Barbie is a must for any collection.

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Dress
Ross A. Lincoln for TheWrap

Barbie dress for success if you ask us.

SDCC Cosplay Barbie T-Shirt
Ross A. Lincoln for TheWrap

Honestly, “Casual Friday Barbie” is a toy Mattel should release.

