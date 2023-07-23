SDCC 2023 Became a Barbie World, Thanks to Cosplayers (Photos)

Barbie was inarguably one of the big winners at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but not just in terms of box office numbers. Walking the show floor on any given day, you’d be hard pressed to make it more than five minutes without seeing a Barbie cosplay, echoed from some direction by an enthusiastic “Hi Barbie!”

Of course, it wasn’t all the same Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s film, like the dolls it’s based on, offered a whole slew of costume options, just from the trailer alone. (In fact, most Barbie cosplayers TheWrap encountered admitted they hadn’t seen the film yet). And attendees took full advantage of those options.

From Cowgirl Barbie, to gingham dress Barbie, and yes, even to weird Barbie, here are just a handful of the Barbies that TheWrap encountered across the weekend.

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Cowboy hat Barbie was a very popular costume this year

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Jimmy Sherfy and friend as a delightful Barbie and Ken

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Greta Van Den Bergh and Hilda Van Den Bergh as Barbie and Weird Barbie

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Another delightful Barbie in a cowboy hat.

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Linda Donnelly and Mary Verdegaal bringing Barbie magic to the main floor

photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

This still-in-the-package Barbie is a must for any collection.

Ross A. Lincoln for TheWrap

Barbie dress for success if you ask us.

Ross A. Lincoln for TheWrap

Honestly, “Casual Friday Barbie” is a toy Mattel should release.