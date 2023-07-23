SDCC 2023 Became a Barbie World, Thanks to Cosplayers (Photos)

Barbie was inarguably one of the big winners at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but not just in terms of box office numbers. Walking the show floor on any given day, you’d be hard pressed to make it more than five minutes without seeing a Barbie cosplay, echoed from some direction by an enthusiastic “Hi Barbie!”
Of course, it wasn’t all the same Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s film, like the dolls it’s based on, offered a whole slew of costume options, just from the trailer alone. (In fact, most Barbie cosplayers TheWrap encountered admitted they hadn’t seen the film yet). And attendees took full advantage of those options.
From Cowgirl Barbie, to gingham dress Barbie, and yes, even to weird Barbie, here are just a handful of the Barbies that TheWrap encountered across the weekend.
Cowboy hat Barbie was a very popular costume this year
Jimmy Sherfy and friend as a delightful Barbie and Ken
Greta Van Den Bergh and Hilda Van Den Bergh as Barbie and Weird Barbie
Another delightful Barbie in a cowboy hat.
Linda Donnelly and Mary Verdegaal bringing Barbie magic to the main floor
This still-in-the-package Barbie is a must for any collection.
Barbie dress for success if you ask us.
Honestly, “Casual Friday Barbie” is a toy Mattel should release.