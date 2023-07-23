Party Report: The Best Comic-Con Parties of 2023 (Photos)

Comic-Con and the Party Report return to a SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike affected San Diego where celebrities avoided the party scene because of guild rules. As a result, EW canceled their annual (and usually star-studded) bash; an indication of a very different year at SDCC — and on the comic-con parties scene. But the con raged on just the same, so here are TheWrap’s photos from some of SDCC 2023’s best parties.
The annual Fandom, presented by Paramount+ and Electronic Arts, Z2 and Pinfinity, was easily and clearly con’s best and classiest bash on Thursday night.
Korean headliners Jaehyun, Doyoung, and Jungwoo of NCT DoJaeJung perform onstage during the Fandom Party.
Red carpet arrivals were packed with creators, influencers, industry partners, non-SAG talent, musicians and local celebrities. Fandom also hosted a group of children from the Make a Wish Foundation who got the red carpet treatment.
Indian superstar Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, known by his mononym Prabhas, kicked off the con Wednesday night with a bash for Indian sci-fi film “Project K,” also called “Kalki 2898 AD,” at Horton Grand.
The trophy for the con’s best dinner party goes to Audible which hosted a VIP Immersive Feast Celebrating ‘Impact Winter’ Season 2, which consisted of a delicious four-course dinner.
“Impact Winter” creator Travis Beacham and Skybound’s Robert Kirkman at Audible’s VIP Immersive Feast
Nat Geo hosted their annual Comic-Con Lounge Event alongside Den of Geek at Margaritaville to celebrate their top-tier adventure programming. BAFTA-Winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory and host Jeff Jenkins attended.
n Friday, Universal Products & Experiences opened the gates to their exclusive “Step Into Jurassic Park” experience in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic film.
Upon entering the “Step Into Jurassic Park” experience, over 1,800 guests (on Day One alone) were able to walk through the historic gates and immerse themselves directly into their favorite scenes from the original film including that T. rex toilet scene, to name a few. An experience truly 65 million years in the making.
To promote Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” movie, the LA-based creative agency IHEARTCOMIX conceptulaized and produced private advanced screenings of the film at Comic-Con, followed by an in-world after-party on Thursday.
The film’s director Justin Simien at the “Haunted Mansion” party.
IGN returned to San Diego and threw their annual exclusive party, presented by ARMORED CORE VI at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel.