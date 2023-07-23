Party Report: The Best Comic-Con Parties of 2023 (Photos)

Comic-Con and the Party Report return to a SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike affected San Diego where celebrities avoided the party scene because of guild rules. As a result, EW canceled their annual (and usually star-studded) bash; an indication of a very different year at SDCC — and on the comic-con parties scene. But the con raged on just the same, so here are TheWrap’s photos from some of SDCC 2023’s best parties.

Fandom The annual Fandom, presented by Paramount+ and Electronic Arts, Z2 and Pinfinity, was easily and clearly con’s best and classiest bash on Thursday night. Getty Korean headliners Jaehyun, Doyoung, and Jungwoo of NCT DoJaeJung perform onstage during the Fandom Party. Getty Red carpet arrivals were packed with creators, influencers, industry partners, non-SAG talent, musicians and local celebrities. Fandom also hosted a group of children from the Make a Wish Foundation who got the red carpet treatment.

Indian superstar Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, known by his mononym Prabhas, kicked off the con Wednesday night with a bash for Indian sci-fi film “Project K,” also called “Kalki 2898 AD,” at Horton Grand. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Audible The trophy for the con’s best dinner party goes to Audible which hosted a VIP Immersive Feast Celebrating ‘Impact Winter’ Season 2, which consisted of a delicious four-course dinner. Read Next

'Too Big to Fail': San Diego Comic-Con Survives – and Thrives – With or Without Hollywood Presley Ann/Getty Images for Audible) "Impact Winter" creator Travis Beacham and Skybound's Robert Kirkman at Audible's VIP Immersive Feast Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for National Geographic Nat Geo hosted their annual Comic-Con Lounge Event alongside Den of Geek at Margaritaville to celebrate their top-tier adventure programming. BAFTA-Winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory and host Jeff Jenkins attended. Universal n Friday, Universal Products & Experiences opened the gates to their exclusive "Step Into Jurassic Park" experience in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic film.