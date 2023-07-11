Entertainment Weekly Cancels Annual Comic-Con Bash Due to Pending SAG-AFTRA Strike

Entertainment Weekly has canceled its annual Comic-Con bash due to the uncertainty around the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“As we continue to wait and see how the SAG contract negotiations resolve, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash,” an EW spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful that this party is seen as a staple at SDCC and we look forward to bringing it back in 2024 and beyond. Entertainment Weekly stands by the writing and acting community as their contract conversations continue, and remain committed to celebrating their work at our Hard Rock Hotel rooftop photo and video studio and full convention coverage.”

Major studios like Marvel and Warner Bros. Discovery have already downsized their presence at the convention.

The writer’s strike, along with a potential strike by SAG-AFTRA, is making it tough for studios to show up to the annual convention without product and performers to promote their projects. If SAG-AFTRA is unable to reach a deal on a new labor contract and orders a strike, actors would not be able to do any promotional work for their films and TV shows as part of the labor stoppage.

SAG-AFTRA could order a strike anytime after their current contract with Hollywood studios expires on July 12 if a deal is not reached. San Diego Comic-Con is set to take place on the weekend of July 21.