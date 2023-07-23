The Best Cosplay at Comic-Con 2023 (Photos)

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was always going to be unlike any other, but if there’s one thing you can always count on at SDCC, it’s the cosplay. Last year saw cosplayers get creative to accommodate mask mandates, but 2023 saw a return to decked-out (and sometimes teched-out), dressed-to-the-nines costumes.
Each year, tends of thousands of comic book fans descend upon San Diego for the annual San Diego Comic-Con.
And although this year’s event won’t feature any Hollywood actors due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, there’s still plenty of stars walking around in the form of costumed superheroes, supervillains, aliens and fantasy figures.
This trio dressed up as their favorite DC heroes Batman, Robin and Hawkgirl.
Click thru to see even more cosplayers and their costumes from San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
This Rocketeer is ready to jet into action.
Luckily there aren’t any mutants around otherwise this Sentinel would spring into action.
This Thanos is ready for his snap…shot.
“Has anyone seen my Infinity gauntlet?!”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Baller flashes some of his bling
Chainsaw Man is uh, chainsawing pretty hard.
A really great El Chapulín Colorado.
A pretty great Xenomorph mashup by Victoria Swenson
Logan and Storm on a night out in San Diego
A really good Bender Bending Rodriguez by Aaron Ledesma.
Captains Planet who are tired of waiting for people to acknowledge the climate crisis.
The Mighty Monarch’s loyal henchmen are around to menace and also hang out with the Venture Brothers.
A very imposing Rhino (from “Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4/5).