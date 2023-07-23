The Best Cosplay at Comic-Con 2023 (Photos)

The cosplayers of SDCC always go big

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was always going to be unlike any other, but if there’s one thing you can always count on at SDCC, it’s the cosplay. Last year saw cosplayers get creative to accommodate mask mandates, but 2023 saw a return to decked-out (and sometimes teched-out), dressed-to-the-nines costumes.

Each year, tends of thousands of comic book fans descend upon San Diego for the annual San Diego Comic-Con.

And although this year’s event won’t feature any Hollywood actors due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, there’s still plenty of stars walking around in the form of costumed superheroes, supervillains, aliens and fantasy figures.

This trio dressed up as their favorite DC heroes Batman, Robin and Hawkgirl.

Click thru to see even more cosplayers and their costumes from San Diego Comic-Con 2023!

Umberto Gonzalez

This Rocketeer is ready to jet into action.

Umberto Gonzalez

Luckily there aren’t any mutants around otherwise this Sentinel would spring into action.

Umberto Gonzalez

This Thanos is ready for his snap…shot.

Umberto Gonzalez

“Has anyone seen my Infinity gauntlet?!”

Umberto Gonzalez

Teenage Mutant Ninja Baller flashes some of his bling

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Chainsaw Man is uh, chainsawing pretty hard.

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

A really great El Chapulín Colorado.

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

A pretty great Xenomorph mashup by Victoria Swenson

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

Logan and Storm on a night out in San Diego

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

A really good Bender Bending Rodriguez by Aaron Ledesma.

Photo by Umberto Gonzalez for TheWrap

Captains Planet who are tired of waiting for people to acknowledge the climate crisis.

Photo by Umberto Gonzalez for TheWrap

The Mighty Monarch’s loyal henchmen are around to menace and also hang out with the Venture Brothers.

Photo by Ross Lincoln for TheWrap

A very imposing Rhino (from “Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4/5).

Ross A. Lincoln

Umberto Gonzalez

Haleigh Foutch

