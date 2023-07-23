While many moviegoers wore pink this weekend for “Barbie,” one crafty fan created a two-in-one look that celebrated both the Greta Gerwig movie AND Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

Danielle, who did not want to share her last name, posted a clip of the look on her Twitter and TikTok accounts. What initially appeared to be a belted black jumpsuit transformed into a hot pink number complete with stars and fringe as she twirled.

Several users noted the outfit and reveal were similar to one worn by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7 winner Violet Chachki. The drag queen paraded a black jumpsuit that transformed into a tartan one for the season premiere that aired back in 2015.

“Being able to serve two looks in one is a talent,” Chachki famously said of her look. Watch both reveals below:

Danielle said Chachki served as her inspiration.

“Violet was my blueprint – I’m obsessed with all of her looks!” she told TheWrap exclusively. “I got the fabrics from Mood Fabrics in New York City,” she explained. “It’s overwhelming how amazing their store is and just how many fabrics they have. I pulled an all-nighter and constructed the entire garment the night before my Saturday double feature, but bought the fabrics and supplies a week before.”

Danielle also revealed she saw the Cillian Murphy drama before the Margot Robbie comedy.

“We saw ‘Oppenheimer’ first. Wanted to end the day with some laughs since ‘Oppenheimer’ is so intense,” she added.

She joined 200,000 other attendees who did the “Barbenheimer” double-feature in the same day. The films’ combined box office take led to the fourth-best opening weekend in history.

Danielle’s look got a lot of views as well; by Sunday afternoon “Violet Chachki” was trending on Twitter. Here’s an alternate look at the outfit.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are currently playing in theaters.