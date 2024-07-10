Nickelodeon Brings ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th Anniversary Celebration to San Diego Comic-Con

Nickelodeon will commemorate 25 years of “SpongeBob SquarePants” at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with an “immersive, larger-than-life tribute to the original pilot episode.” The media company’s massive 1,800 square foot booth will drop fans into the “Help Wanted” episode by way of 3D animation and AR and will include replicas of SpongeBob’s home, the Krusty Krab, and Barg’N-Mart.

Fans will also enjoy an interactive slow-motion video inside SpongeBob’s home that will give the opportunity to “virtually pump weights to prepare for the big job interview,” a photo opportunity inside the Krusty Krab Mast, a game inside the Krusty Krab that gives fans the experience of feeding hungry anchovies, a Barg’N-Mart shopping area, character appearances, and autograph signings with the show’s cast and crew as well as with the hosts of the “Avatar: Braving the Elements” podcast.

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon will also host two panels during the Comic-Con: “Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon’s ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’” and “Avatar: Braving the Elements — Live! with Janet Varney and Dante Basco.”

The first panel will be moderated by Nickelodeon alum Kel Mitchell and will be attended by cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). The cast will be joined by executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller and additional guests.

In addition to Varney and Basco, the “Avatar” panel will also feature Greg Baldwin (voice of Uncle Iroh), Michaela Jill Murphy (voice of the original Toph) and Cara O’Neil of Dark Horse Comics.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” has claimed the title of most-watched animated series since its debut in 1999. The show is seen in more than 180 markets, translated into more than 30 languages, and averages more than 90 million viewers per quarter.