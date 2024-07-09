Comic-Con: Paramount Animation and Hasbro to Bring Chris Hemsworth and ‘Transformers One’ to Hall H

Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment are bringing “Transformers One” to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, the studio announced Tuesday.

The panel discussion and exclusive footage presentation from the movie will also have Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key, along with director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura in attendance. The film is the fist animated “Transformers” movie in nearly 40 years.

The Hall H panel will kick off the convention on Thursday, July 25, at 11:45 a.m. PT. Fans who attend the panel will receive an exclusive poster.

Paramount was the only motion picture studio to host a panel last year with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

The animated movie recently screened at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. TheWrap’s Drew Taylor wrote: “It is exactly what it has been described as — an origin story for how two young robots went from being besties to mortal enemies, ultimately known as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The animation style previewed in the early trailer; a kind of painterly, 1980s lunchbox aesthetic, is very much present in the final film — all vibrant colors and shiny surfaces.”

Additional cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

“Transformers One” will open in theaters on Sept. 20.

