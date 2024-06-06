Netflix Announces ‘Plankton: The Movie’ Set in the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Universe

Netflix is further expanding into the “SpongeBob SquarePants” universe with “Plankton: The Movie.” The upcoming project was announced during the streamer’s Next on Netflix Animation presentation for press.

The movie is set to debut in 2025. “Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted,” a logline for the project reads.

“Plankton: The Movie” is directed by Dave Needham with Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serving as executive producers. The story is by Mr. Lawrence who also wrote the screenplay alongside Kaz and Chris Viscardi. The movie is based on the original Nickelodeon series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which was created by Stephen Hillenburg.

The movie will star Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Jill Talley (Karen), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Rodger Bumpass (Squidward).

This is the second “SpongeBob” project coming to Netflix after “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie,” which will premiere on Aug. 2. When all the denizens of Bikini Bottom are suddenly scooped from the ocean, it’s up to SpongeBob and Sandy to travel to Texas and save their home from a villainous plot.

Netflix also shared new images from the upcoming movie:

Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) in “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) in “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Squidward (voiced by Rodger Bumpass), Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) and Mr. Krabs (voiced by Clancy Brown) in “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Pa Cheeks (voiced by Craig Robinson), SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) in “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Saving Bikini Bottom” is directed by Liza Johnson with Ceccarelli and Waller serving as executive producers. The teleplay was written by Kaz and Tom Stern with the story by Kaz. All of the regular “SpongeBob” actors — Lawrence, Kenny, Brown, Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence and Bumpass — star in the movie. The movie also stars Wanda Sykes, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey Delisle, Ilia Isorelys Paulino and Matty Cardarople.

Netflix and Nickelodeon have collaborated on a number of major projects in recent years. Easily the biggest one was the streamer’s live-action adaptation of the Nicktoon “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Prior to that, the streamer aired continuations of both “Rocko’s Modern Life” and “Invader Zim.”