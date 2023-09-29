‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Nets Season 15 Renewal at Nickelodeon

“SpongeBob SquarePants” has been renewed for a 15th season at Nickelodeon ahead of the animated series’ milestone 25th anniversary next year.

Season 15, which includes 26 episodes, will continue to follow the nautical adventures of the titular incurable optimist and his undersea friends, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and Plankton.

The new episodes will follow the characters embarking on a range of situations, including SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy, Mr. Krabs working out at the gym and more.

The pickup marks a total of 345 episodes of the series and counting since its launch in July 1999. “SpongeBob SquarePants” has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years and is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount Global history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in more than 29 languages and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

The series was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller, whose other credits include spin-offs “The Patrick Star Show” and “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

Production is overseen by Nickelodeon’s Animation for Big Kids SVP Claudia Spinelli and vice president of current animated series Kelley Gardner.