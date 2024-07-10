Paramount+ Returns to San Diego Comic-Con With ‘Star Trek’ Universe, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ and More

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is just a few weeks away, and Paramount+ has revealed their plans for the event this year, celebrating the “Star Trek” Universe, opening the curtain on “Dexter: Original Sin,” and more.

The streamer will kick things off on Thursday, with a panel celebrating their new series “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Moderated by host, writer, podcaster and stand-up comedian Claire Lim, the panel will feature the voices of Leo, Raph, Donnie, Mikey, along with “special guests” and the series producers.

“Dexter: Original Sin” will take over Ballroom 20 on Friday, with a panel moderated by none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar. She’ll host a conversation with showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds and cast members Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan) and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan) as they share what to expect from the new series and unveil a few exciting surprises.

The biggest panel of Paramount+ for the weekend though will be when the “Star Trek” universe panel returns to Hall H on Saturday. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will all be represented, as well as their new series “Star Trek: Section 31.” The panel will be moderated by award-winning filmmaker, director and executive producer Justin Simien.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck will appear alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers for “Strange New Worlds,” while “Lower Decks” stars Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Jerry O’Connell will be there as well. Creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman will also be on the panel.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will represent for “Starfleet Academy,” while “Section 31” makes its Hall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and Kacey Rohl, executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

And of course, Paramount+’s fan activation “The Lodge” will once again be available for fans to check out through the weekend.