FX’s ‘The Bear’ Opens Shop at Comic-Con 2024

“The Bear” is opening a temporary franchise in San Diego — sort of. The acclaimed FX series will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut this year as part of the network’s annual activation #FXSDCC.

Sadly, you won’t be able to sample Carmy’s changes-every-day menu or eat an old school beef sandwich. But you will get to feel up close and personal with the show — and get some swag in the process. Which sounds pretty cool.

“FX’s The Bear Restaurant Pop-Up” is an immersive recreation of the interior of restaurant at the center of the show where, per FX, “fans will be served up a daily chef’s special featuring exclusive merch, while supplies last.”

Alongside “The Bear,” FX is also bringing three other beloved network mainstays to San Diego.

The “FX Fearless Hellevator” gives fans “a ride through twelve spine-chilling moments from the American Horror Story universe,” along with a brief “glimpse into the world of Grotesquerie, the new Ryan Murphy horror series premiering this fall.”

Meanwhile, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Paddy’s Pub lets fans [ose for photos outside The Gang’s beloved bar.

And finally, ahead of the show’s 6th — and criminally, final season — “What We Do in the Shadows – Vampire Residence” gives fans another chance to visit the coven’s Staten Island mansion “for a spooky photo op complete with props from the series.”

As always, #FXSDCC happens at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn immediately east of the San Diego convention center. Times and dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 25 – 11am-6pm

Friday, July 26 – 10am-6pm

Saturday, July 27 – 10am-6pm

Sunday, July 28 – 11am-4pm

Be sure and check back for all of TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.