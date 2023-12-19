‘What We Do in the Shadows’ to End With Season 6

Sad news, Jackie Daytona lovers: The Staten Island vampire coven is disbanding for good. The upcoming 6th season of “What We do in the Shadows” will be the show’s last, TheWrap has confirmed.

The acclaimed FX sitcom was renewed through Season 6 two years ago — the now-final season airs TBD in 2024. The series premiered in March, 2019.

No reason was given for the decision to end the show; FX representatives decliend to comment.

Starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a continuation of the acclaimed 2014 film of the same name written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Framed as a mockumentary, the show follows the misadventures of coven of dysfunctional vampires and their beleagured human familiar in Staten Island, New York. Turning nearly every vampire trope upside down, the series mines their very human flaws and odd family life for equal parts laughter and bittersweetness, while also satirizing nearly every type of vampire fiction.

Given the open-ended nature of the show’s world, we can’t help but hope that “What We Do in the Shadows” manages to live on somehow, despite coming to an end. TV revival movies have proven to be a fairly popular thing in the streaming era. But hey, come to think of it, we’ve been waiting since 2014 for the werewolf spinoff, “We’re Wolves.”

HINT HINT, FX.