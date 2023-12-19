‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of “My Life with the Walter Boys,” based on the best-selling Wattpad novel by Ali Novak.

The first season of the young adult series, which consisted of 10 episodes, is currently the no. 1 show on the streamer’s global English top 10 TV list and has garnered 20.4 million views since its Dec. 7 premiere, according to data provided by Netflix.

“I am beyond thrilled that ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ has been renewed for a second season. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters,” series creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall said in a statement.

The series centers around Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who anticipated a full life ahead of her as she climbed the social and corporate ladders of life growing up in New York City, with the dream of going to Princeton, but then her parents and sister tragically died in a freak accident. Jacke’s mother’s best friend from college Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty) takes Jackie in after her massive loss. This plot point and the love triangle that ensues between Jackie and two of the Walter brothers invite comparisons of the Netflix series to Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” but the similarities stop there.

Katherine and her husband George (Marc Blucas) already have ten children — Will (Johnny Link), Danny (Connor Stanhope), Cole (Noah LaLonde), Alex (Ashby Gentry), Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis), Isaac Garcia (Isaac Arellanes), Lee Garcia (Myles Perez), Parker (Alix West Lefler), Jordan (Dean Petriw) and Benny (Lennix James). Jackie finds herself having feelings for brothers Cole and Alex throughout the series with a push-and-pull dynamic between their different personalities.

Cole’s broken leg forced him to retire early from his dream of playing football in college, while Alex is an avid reader and competitive horseback rider at rodeos. Jackie experiences romantic scenes and encounters with both of them while also captivating their attention in different ways.

“The saying ‘It takes a village’ couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys.’ From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season two,” executive producer Ed Glauser said in a statement.

“My Life with the Walter Boys” was created by Melanie Halsall, who served as showrunner on the first season. Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) directed the season’s final two episodes. The series is produced by Generation Studios and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.

Set to a soundtrack of hits from Dua Lipa, Maggie Rogers, Finneas and Niall Horan, the show also unfolds in plenty of fleshed-out stories for the ensemble characters.

All episodes of “My Life with the Water Boys” Season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.