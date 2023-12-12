Based on Ali Novak’s viral Wattpad novel of the same name, the Netflix series “My Life with the Walter Boys” debuted Thursday. With warm found family themes, a heated love triangle and the comfort and sweetness of the young adult genre, the series provides ten episodes to capture viewers’ hearts. Sarah Rafferty (“Suits”) leads the ensemble cast as Katherine Walter, matriarch of the Walter family, with Marc Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) playing her husband George.

The Walters have 10 children — 10 children: Will (Johnny Link), Danny (Connor Stanhope), Cole (Noah LaLonde), Alex (Ashby Gentry), Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis), cousins Isaac (Isaac Arellanes) and Lee Garcia (Myles Perez), Parker (Alix West Lefler), Jordan (Dean Petriw) and Benny (Lennix James). The addition of Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) makes 11, but the dire circumstances of the tragic death of Jackie’s parents and sister force her to move in with her mother’s college best friend’s family in Colorado.

Music plays a big role in the young adult series as well with hits featured from Dua Lipa, Maggie Rogers, Niall Horan, Finneas and more.

Here are all the songs in “My Life with the Walter Boys”:

Episode 1 – “My Life in Colorado”

“Hallucinate” – Dua Lipa

“Caveboy” – Lifetime

“The Kids” – Pale Lips

“Oblivion” – Wilderness of Manitoba

“After The Earthquake” – Alvvays

“Tick Tick Boom” – The Hives

“Overdrive” – Maggie Rogers

Episode 2 – “Live a Little”

“Some of Everything” – Mint Simon

“Body Language” – Helena Deland

“I Will Keep You Warm” – Nat Jay

Epiosde 3 – “The Cole Effect”

“Peach New AM” – Emily James

“For The Birds” – Hyaenas

“Cake By The Ocean” – DNCE

“Golden Leaves” Sula May Andrade Deane, Thomas Evan’s, Louis Martin

“Everything Everywhere Always” – Elijah Woods

“The Fall” – Jon Bryant

Episode 4 – Nineteen

“Fill Your Soul (Cheshire Remix)” – Def3

“New Summers” – De Lux

“Rollin” feat. Jess B & Jewels – K+Lab

“Cha Ching ft. Def3“ K+Lab

“Domestic Bliss” Donavan-Lafuente, Elliott, Wheatley

“Nightingale” – Joel Fraser

“You’re The One” – Luca Fogale

Episode 5 – “Thanksgiving”

“Talking Out Loud” – Jody Glenham

“El Camino” – Murray Atkinson

“All You Are” – Jeff Meegan and Brad Hatfield

“Let Me Hurt (acoustic version)” – Emily Rowed

“Constellations (piano version)” – Jade LeMac

Episode 6 – “Baggage”

“Out of the Block” – Jacuzzi Boys

“All We Need” – Alexandria Maillot

“Ever Night Lulu” – Johnny Appleseed

“Great Rhyme Dropper” – Grand Analog

“Better When You’re Close” – Blonde Diamond

“All I Need” feat. Yukon BLonde – Shad

“88 Vibes” – Masia One

“Punx Get Loose (Part 2)” – The Young Punx

“Move On” – The OBGMs

“Light Up The Sky (Skylar’s Song)” – composer Brian Kim / Nathan

Episode 7 – “Small Town Rumors”

“Written In The Stars” – Hyaenas

“Feel Alright” – Blonde Diamond

“Honey Lungs” – Said The Whale

“The Show” – Niall Horan

Episode 8 – “Spinning Out”

“Nasty On” – Caan

“Drumasaurus” – Jaded x Dragonette

“Top Of The World” – Nuela Charles

“What They’ll Say About Us” – Finneas

“Adore (instrumental)” – Brad Hatfield

“On And On” – Loose Fang

“Oh Life” – GLDMTH

Episode 9 – “Revolutions”

“Uh Huh” – Escondido

“Green With Envy” – Ormiston

“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union

“Pony Up” – Nice Horse

“Around and Around” – Happy Fits

“All I Need” – Hannah Georgas

Episode 10 – “Happily Ever After”