Adult Swim Brings ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime,’ AEW Wrestlers and More to Comic-Con 2024

Adult Swim is making a big return to San Diego Comic-Con this year, with a huge pirate-themed fan event lasting the whole week that, among other things, features the premiere of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” and “Common Side Effects,” AEW wrestlers and plenty more.

The “Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty” takes place 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. From Thursday, July 25 through Saturday July 27 on the green space at 5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way, right across the street from the convention center. And it’s fully open to the public, no SDCC badge required.

Attendees will be able to take part in special giveaways, play custom games based on Adult Swim properties, DJ sets as well as special nighttime events:

AEW x Adult Swim “Battle for the Booty” Wrestling Tournament.

Happening Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m., the event features a tag team tournament between AEW wrestlers versus “famous Adult Swim faces for a no-holds-barred event as each competitor vies for the chance to win the ‘Battle for the Booty’ title,” according to Adult Swim.

Adult Swim’s Night of New.

Set for Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., the event treats fans to the first-ever screenings of the full-length premiere episodes of “Common Side Effects,” “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” “Invincible Fight Girl,” and “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,” as well as other never-before-seen Adult Swim content. It will also be livestreamed on Adult Swim’s YouTube Channel.

Fun with Zach and Michael.

“Smiling Friends” co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel will be holding a live-drawing session and sitting for a fan Q&A at this event, happening Saturday, July 27 at 7:30.

For fans who like coming away from SDCC with some swag, the first 1,000 “Pirate Parrrty” attendees who show up at 1pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will receive an exclusive giveaway. More details can be seeing here on the official site.

Adult Swim is also bringing the Rickmobile and Mortymobile back to San Diego ahead for the launch of the 9-city “Anime-rican” tour in support “Rick and Morty: The Anime.” Starting in San Diego, the tour finishes in Atlanta.

In San Diego, Fans will have the chance of a photo-op with the Mortymobile at “Pirate Parrrty,” and the Rickmobile will be driving around San Diego’s Gaslamp District with giveaways for fans.

And of course there are Comic-Con panels as well:

On Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. in the Indigo Ballroom, it’s Adult Swim’s “Common Side Effects” Series First Look. The panel features a look at the show, from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, and creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, about two former high school lab partners who, per the network, “take on big pharma and government agencies as they try to bring a medicine that cures everything to the whole world.” Panel guests include cocreator Steve Hely and writer/director Sean Buckelew and voice actors Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson and Dave King.

In the same room an hour later, it’s Adult Swim’s “Rick And Morty: The Anime” Series First Look, which features writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim’s head of action and anime Jason DeMarco discussing the show in depth.

And on Saturday at 10 a.m., also in the Indigo Ballroom is the “My Adventures with Superman” Screening Presentation and Panel. Executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira will talk about Season two and dish the first details about the third season.