ABC Renews ‘Abbott Elementary’ for Season 2

“Abbott Elementary” is returning for another term (aka season). ABC has renewed the show for a second season.

Principal Ava Coleman, the character played by Janelle James, announced the news in a note to students on Monday, which was addressed to “Faculty and Students (aka My Fans).”

“The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not. With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season 2 is coming to a screen near you,” the note read.

Fresh off Ava Coleman's desk 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZJjvScJkl — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace-based comedy that sees dedicated, passionate teachers, “and a slightly tone-deaf principal,” who come together in a Philadelphia public school where, “despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life,” per a logline from ABC. “Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

The show also stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti.

“Abbott Elementary” hails from Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

The show has become ABC’s top comedy in two years in the advertiser covered 18-49 demo.

The next episode of the hit new comedy — “Open House” — airs Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.