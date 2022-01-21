Abbott Elementary

ABC

How ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Made the Honor Roll in Ratings

January 21, 2022

Quinta Brunson comedy is ABC’s highest-rated freshman sitcom since ”Mixed-ish“
tony maglio ratings report banner

Somebody put a shiny, red apple on Quinta Brunson’s desk, because her “Abbott Elementary” is schooling the competition in the TV ratings. (OK, except maybe for CBS’ “Ghosts,” last fall’s breakout comedy hit, but still.)

The first-year comedy, created and starring Brunson, about the teachers and administrators at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, has not only earned high marks in TV ratings, it’s also been a remarkably consistent performer. The first four telecasts of “Abbott” each initially drew a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings. The first three then rose to a 0.8 rating with three days of delayed viewing factored in. (We do not yet have Live + 3 Day data for Tuesday’s Episode 104.)

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

