Jeopardy Amy Schneider

Sony/Jeopardy

‘Jeopardy!’ Just Passed ’60 Minutes’ to Become the Most-Watched Non-Sports Show on TV

by | January 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

For the first time in at least a decade
“Jeopardy!” is in no ratings jeopardy at all, 14 months after the passing of the syndicated show’s longtime and beloved host Alex Trebek.

Over the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2021, the Sony quiz show surpassed CBS’ stalwart newsmagazine “60 Minutes” to become the most-watched non-sports program on TV, according to Nielsen numbers reported earlier this week. It’s not just the first time this season that has happened, it’s the first time in at least three decades.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

