“Dance Moms” star and dance studio owner Abby Lee Miller, 57, shared in a now-viral podcast clip from Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia with an F” that she is attracted to high school football players — and now she’s getting slammed online for the comments.

One commenter said the line of dialogue was “disgusting” while another joked: “Hell is hot, grandma.”

During an appearance on “Sofia with an F” podcast, the former reality TV star began discussing the 1984 film “All the Right Moves” when her apparent interest in high school athletes was revealed.

“Have you seen ‘All the Right Moves’? That’s the best movie ever,” Miller said in the episode, which aired Thursday. “Oh my God, yes, ‘All the Right Moves.’ You know high school football player — that’s my downfall, I like the high school football players. I still like them.”

Watch the clip in the tweet embed below.

Abby Lee Miller says she’s “still” attracted to high school football players during ‘Sofia with an F’ podcast. pic.twitter.com/RbPf3jK3aT — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2023

Franklyn laughed off Miller’s remarks and added that her preference would be the coaches rather than the student players.

“Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is. Yes,” Miller emphasized.

Her comments sparked outrage online, with many describing Miller as “disgusting” and some highlighted her previous poor behavior.

abby lee miller’s career shouldve ended the second she was exposed for racism against her student, or ended as far back as the beginning of dance moms. — ۟ (@awkscunt) September 11, 2023

Miller is the founder and owner of the dance studio Abby Lee Dance Company, which was featured on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.” Catering her instruction to children of different ages, among her best-known students were JoJo Siwa, Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler.

A representative for Miller did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Since the interview hit the internet, more and more people have chimed in with their thoughts. Check out some of their heated responses below.

Disgusting. If this were a man saying that he’s attracted to high school cheerleaders he’d be done.



No one speaks on women that are predators!



Abby Lee Miller, 57, admits an attraction to high school athletes https://t.co/4UVoq38mHg — Coach Kandaka (@coachkandaka) September 11, 2023

Abby Lee Miller when she sees a teenager's life that she hasn't destroyed yet pic.twitter.com/MElf6mEK84 — Reina Issa (@Reina_li1000) September 11, 2023