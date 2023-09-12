“Dance Moms” star and dance studio owner Abby Lee Miller, 57, shared in a now-viral podcast clip from Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia with an F” that she is attracted to high school football players — and now she’s getting slammed online for the comments.
One commenter said the line of dialogue was “disgusting” while another joked: “Hell is hot, grandma.”
During an appearance on “Sofia with an F” podcast, the former reality TV star began discussing the 1984 film “All the Right Moves” when her apparent interest in high school athletes was revealed.
“Have you seen ‘All the Right Moves’? That’s the best movie ever,” Miller said in the episode, which aired Thursday. “Oh my God, yes, ‘All the Right Moves.’ You know high school football player — that’s my downfall, I like the high school football players. I still like them.”
Watch the clip in the tweet embed below.
Franklyn laughed off Miller’s remarks and added that her preference would be the coaches rather than the student players.
“Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is. Yes,” Miller emphasized.
Her comments sparked outrage online, with many describing Miller as “disgusting” and some highlighted her previous poor behavior.
Miller is the founder and owner of the dance studio Abby Lee Dance Company, which was featured on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.” Catering her instruction to children of different ages, among her best-known students were JoJo Siwa, Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler.
A representative for Miller did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Since the interview hit the internet, more and more people have chimed in with their thoughts. Check out some of their heated responses below.