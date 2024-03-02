In a statement Friday night Patrick Graham, publisher of the industry-focused website Above the Line, blamed the 2023 Hollywood strike as well as his own “hubris” for the site’s financial problems and said he will “probably” take the site down for the “short term.”

The statement came in response to the exit of Above the Line editor Edward Douglas, who quit Friday morning with a statement accusing Graham of not paying staffers. “As of now, I’m owed $16,000,” Douglas wrote.

In his response, Graham admitted to not paying staff, writing “I am to blame for disgruntled writers and editors that are behind on getting paid. I’m to blame for not seeing the then looming strike going from saber rattling to a defacto strike then a full blown, picket-line 6 mo. work stoppage.”

Graham wrote that he “failed to forecast the full fall out of the strike,” as well as what he called the “pending collapse of the streaming model,” and related reckless spending. “I should have stopped expanding and hiring when I wasn’t sure of the path ahead. My hubris believed I could make it work. I was wrong,” he said.

“I take full responsibility for every action I’ve taken,” Graham continued.

Graham also vowed that “my outstanding debt” to current and former employees “will be paid,” but said that “for the short term, I’ll probably bring Above the Line down.”

Graham however indicated that Below the Line, the parent website of Above the Line, will not be shutting down, and he concluded by promising “I will do everything in my power to right this ship.”

Douglas’s exit comes just 4 months into his tenure — he took over as interim editor after former editor-in-chief Jeff Sneider left the site last October, accusing Graham of owing him $15,800.