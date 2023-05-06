We've Got Hollywood Covered
Every Actor Who’s Played Prince Charles, From ‘The Queen’ to ‘The Crown’ (Photos)

One actor has played the British royal twice

As King Charles III is officially crowned, we revisit all the actors who've played him on "The Crown" and other productions about the British Royal Family.

Catherine Oxenberg and Christopher Baines in "The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana"
Christopher Baines in "The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana"

 

Baines played the future king in this 1982 TV movie opposite "Dynasty" star Catherine Oxenberg's Princess Diana.

Jack Farthing in "The Queen"

 

In this 2006 feature film about the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997, Farthing played Charles. Helen Mirren won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of his mother, Elizabeth I.

Tim Pigott-Smith in "King Charles III"

 

The late actor, who was known for his roles in "V for Vendetta," "Remains of the Day," and "Victoria and Abdul," starred in this filmed adaptation of the play "King Charles III."

Pigott-Smith, who died in April 2017, received a posthumous BAFTA nomination for the play, which was set in the then-future as Charles ascended the throne.

Billy Jenkins, Season 2 of "The Crown"

 

Jenkins played the young prince for the first half of Season 2, from 2016 to 2017. He went on to play Charlie Shelby on "Peaky Blinders," the son of Cillian Murphy's lead character Tommy Shelby.

Julian Baring, Season 2 of "The Crown"

 

Baring took over the role of young Charles for the last four episodes of Season 2.

Josh O'Connor in Season 3 and 4 of "The Crown"

 

O'Connor played Prince Charles' from the '70s through the early '90s on the Netflix series. Charles' famous wedding to Lady Diana Spencer (then played by Emma Corrin), was not recreated for the show, however.

 

The actor's other roles include Mr. Elton in the 2020 version of "Emma" and the lead role in the 2017 drama "God's Own Country."

Jack Farthing in "Spencer"

 

Farthing, who'd played Charlies in 2006's "The Queen" returned to the role for this 2021 film about Princess Diana's final, traumatic weekend with the Royal Family before she decided to divorce him. Kristen Stewart received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana.

Dominic West in Season 5 of "The Crown"

 

The former star of "The Wire" and "The Affair" assumed the Prince Charles mantle in 2022 as Elizabeth Debicki took over as Diana.