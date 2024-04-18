Angela Bassett and Peter Krause on “9-1-1” (Disney/Mike Taing)

“The Poseidon Adventure” in “Capsized”

Even before she and Bobby go on their long-delayed honeymoon cruise, Athena tells her therapist she was traumatized by watching the ’70s disaster movie “The Poseidon Adventure,” in which a ship is overturned by a rogue wave, killing almost everyone on board. She finally gets on the ship, only for her worst fears to be realized. And, of course, a Category 5 hurricane hits only after terrorists board the ship and set off a bomb…

Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark and Peter Krause in the “Ocean’s 9-1-1” episode of “9-1-1) (CREDIT: Fox)

“Ocean’s Eleven” in “Ocean’s 9-1-1”

In this extremely entertaining episode, the 118 is called in when a bank manager and an armored truck driver display symptoms of a possible nerve agent attack. Then Hen (Aisha Hinds) gets trapped in the vault, so Bobby orders the crew to break in to get her out. Buck (Oliver Stark) jokes that they’ve broken in but haven’t taken anything, but then how did that huge stash of cash end up in one of the engines? The entire station is hauled in by police and everyone’s a suspect.

Kenneth Choi in the pilot episode of “9-1-1”, Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Conan the Barbarian” (CREDIT: Fox/Universal Pictures)

“Conan the Barbarian” in the pilot

We learn that Chim is a) a huge movie nut and b) terrified of snakes in the pilot when he’s called to the scene in which a woman is being choked to death by her pet python. Chim won’t get near the snake, saying he was traumatized by watching “Conan the Barbarian” at a young age. The ’80s movie featured Arnold Schwarzenegger going up against an 80-foot serpent.

Peter Krause and Oliver Stark in “9-1-1”, Sylvester Stallone in “Rambo: First Blood Part II” (CREDIT: Fox, Tri-Star Pictures)

“Rambo” movies in the pilot

When Bobby refers to gung-ho Buck as “Rambo,” the 20-something adrenaline junkie has no idea what he’s talking about. “Who’s Rambo?” he asks. Later in the episode, he says, “As far as I’m concerned, the world began the day I was born.” He also doesn’t know what Athena means when she tells him “don’t go chasing waterfalls.”

Kenneth Choi in the “Trapped” episode of “9-1-1” (CREDIT: ABC)

“Die Hard” in “Trapped” and “Merry Ex-Mas“

“Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs.” Chim can’t help but quote Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” when he has to crawl through a booby-trapped hoarder’s house to reach an injured man. And when his Christmas gift to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is too grandiose, he comes back with a DVD of “Die Hard” for a simpler holiday celebration.

Daniel Roebuck in the “Buck, Actually” episode of “9-1-1” (CREDIT: Fox)

“Say Anything” in “Buck, Actually”

Norman (guest star Daniel Roebuck) has to woo back his enraged wife after she stops traffic by climbing onto a billboard to get his attention. He chooses the most Gen X way possible: By holding his phone over his head and playing Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes,” just like John Cusack did with that boombox in “Say Anything.”

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in “9-1-1” (CREDIT: ABC)

“The Hangover” in “There Goes the Groom”

We haven’t seen the May 2 episode yet, but a scenario where groom Chim goes missing and his friends are hungover with no idea what happened the night of the bachelor party? Sure sounds a lot like “The Hangover.” Be sure and check the roof, guys.