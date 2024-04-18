Who loves movies as much as “9-1-1” firefighter Chim (Kenneth Choi)? The producers of the Fox-turned-ABC drama, of course.
Season 7 kicked off with a three-parter in which Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) honeymoon cruise turned into — just as she feared — “The Poseidon Adventure.”
While we wait for next week’s episode, which seems to be a re-do of “The Hangover,” here are some of our favorite movie references from “9-1-1.”
“The Poseidon Adventure” in “Capsized”
Even before she and Bobby go on their long-delayed honeymoon cruise, Athena tells her therapist she was traumatized by watching the ’70s disaster movie “The Poseidon Adventure,” in which a ship is overturned by a rogue wave, killing almost everyone on board. She finally gets on the ship, only for her worst fears to be realized. And, of course, a Category 5 hurricane hits only after terrorists board the ship and set off a bomb…
“Ocean’s Eleven” in “Ocean’s 9-1-1”
In this extremely entertaining episode, the 118 is called in when a bank manager and an armored truck driver display symptoms of a possible nerve agent attack. Then Hen (Aisha Hinds) gets trapped in the vault, so Bobby orders the crew to break in to get her out. Buck (Oliver Stark) jokes that they’ve broken in but haven’t taken anything, but then how did that huge stash of cash end up in one of the engines? The entire station is hauled in by police and everyone’s a suspect.
“Conan the Barbarian” in the pilot
We learn that Chim is a) a huge movie nut and b) terrified of snakes in the pilot when he’s called to the scene in which a woman is being choked to death by her pet python. Chim won’t get near the snake, saying he was traumatized by watching “Conan the Barbarian” at a young age. The ’80s movie featured Arnold Schwarzenegger going up against an 80-foot serpent.
“Rambo” movies in the pilot
When Bobby refers to gung-ho Buck as “Rambo,” the 20-something adrenaline junkie has no idea what he’s talking about. “Who’s Rambo?” he asks. Later in the episode, he says, “As far as I’m concerned, the world began the day I was born.” He also doesn’t know what Athena means when she tells him “don’t go chasing waterfalls.”
“Die Hard” in “Trapped” and “Merry Ex-Mas“
“Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs.” Chim can’t help but quote Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” when he has to crawl through a booby-trapped hoarder’s house to reach an injured man. And when his Christmas gift to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is too grandiose, he comes back with a DVD of “Die Hard” for a simpler holiday celebration.
“Say Anything” in “Buck, Actually”
Norman (guest star Daniel Roebuck) has to woo back his enraged wife after she stops traffic by climbing onto a billboard to get his attention. He chooses the most Gen X way possible: By holding his phone over his head and playing Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes,” just like John Cusack did with that boombox in “Say Anything.”
“The Hangover” in “There Goes the Groom”
We haven’t seen the May 2 episode yet, but a scenario where groom Chim goes missing and his friends are hungover with no idea what happened the night of the bachelor party? Sure sounds a lot like “The Hangover.” Be sure and check the roof, guys.
“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
