The Season 7 premiere of “9-1-1” drew 10.1 million viewers within a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After initially scoring 4.93 million viewers on ABC per the premiere’s live-plus-same-day Nielsen viewership, the Season 7 launch tallied an additional 5.17 million total viewers in seven days of viewing across platforms, according to internal viewing data, leading the premiere to become the show’s most-watched multiplatform telecast since November 2022.

When combining the March 14 premiere with its rebroadcast less than a week later on March 20, the episode grew to reach 11.69 million viewers across platforms within a week.

The “9-1-1” episode also saw ratings growth as it nearly quadrupled its initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.60 in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 to reach a 2.26 rating after seven days of multiplatform viewing. The premiere stands as the show’s highest-rated telecast in nearly 2 years.

On streaming platforms alone (including Hulu), the Season 7 premiere drew in 3.26 million viewers within seven days, marking a new series high for “9-1-1.” The episode also ranks as the most-streamed ABC scripted series among total viewers since the September 2021 season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

After “9-1-1” kicked off ABC’s Thursday premieres, the Season 20 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” scored the show’s strongest performance since February 2023, outperforming last season’s previous 11 episodes.

While the Season 20 premiere of “Grey’s” initially scored a live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.62, the episode tallied an additional 4.3 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing to reach 7.92 million viewers. Ratings-wise, the launch also grew 314% from its live-plus-same-day rating of 0.56 to score a 2.32 rating within a week across linear and streaming platforms.

Similarly, the debut of the final season of “Station 19” drew 6.21 million total viewers within a week of multiplatform viewing — more than doubling its initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 2.81 — and scored 1.41 delayed multiplatform rating — up 281% from its initial rating of 0.37.

“9-1-1,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” air Thursdays on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream the day after premiere on Hulu.