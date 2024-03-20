You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The “9-1-1” Season 7 premiere drew an impressive audience on its new broadcast home on ABC.

The debut of the newest season snagged 8.85 million total viewers across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms within three days of its release, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures and internal streaming data. The Season 7 launch marked the show’s most-watched multiplatform telecast since November 8, 2022.

Within three days of multiplatform viewing, “9-1-1” also scored a 1.84 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 — its highest rating in nearly two years.

After initially debuting to a live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.93 million, the premiere tallied another 3.92 million viewers when accounting for delayed multiplatform viewing. The “9-1-1” launch similarly hit a live-plus-same-day rating of 0.60, which soared 207% to hit its 1.84 three-day multiplatform rating.

On streaming platforms alone — including Hulu — the “9-1-1” premiere reached 2.40 million viewers in its first three days of viewing, marking a new series high. As the debut was made available on Hulu the day after its premiere on March 5, “9-1-1” scored its most-streamed day ever on Hulu with 1.6 million total hours.

“9-1-1” made its ABC debut alongside Thursday dramas “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” nearly a year after the procedural was canceled at Fox and moved to ABC in a financially-motived move.

“It was entirely the cost — I think Fox would have loved for us to continue over there, but it’s a very expensive show to produce. I’ve had to find ways to make it more inexpensive as we’ve gone along,” series creator, writer and executive producer Tim Minear told TheWrap. “ABC was waiting in the wings to pick us up … There was never any question that the show was going to come back.”

“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after premiere on Hulu.