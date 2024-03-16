Something is happening at Bachelor Mansion, and “9-1-1” has everything to do with it. Days after show star Oliver Stark first hinted to People that “9-1-1” would have an upcoming crossover episode with another popular ABC series, the outlet published a leaked photo that revealed the show’s 118 ambulance outside the famed Bachelor estate.

Stark had previously told the outlet that the show’s ambulance had recently pulled up to another ABC show for “a really fun emergency.” Stark said, “It’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

So far, the storyline leading into the crossover hasn’t been revealed, and it’s unclear whether a specific “Bachelor” show will be featured. “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelor” are all filmed at the home. The show also has Kenneth Choi’s Chimney set to marry Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, with a bachelor party coming — but how the Bachelor locale ties in remains to be seen.

This will be the second time “9-1-1” has filmed a crossover episode. In 2021, the show crossover over with its spin-off, “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Stark explained that he had a “great time” during that experience. He added, “It was nice from the story world because I just love seeing characters from the few shows interact, but it was also nice just to go and experience their set.”

The 28th season of “The Bachelor” enjoyed the show’s highest ratings in 3 years. The first episode ultimately garnered 7.7 million total viewers and a 2.82 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, after an initial live debut to 3.18 million viewers.

In December, the finale of “The Golden Bachelor” boasted the biggest season finale for the franchise since 2020. The season-ender brought in 6.95 million viewers after three days of viewing on ABC.