The Season 28 premiere of “The Bachelor” has hit a three-year ratings high in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After 35 days of viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, the first episode of Joey Graziadei’s season tallied up 7.70 million total viewers and a 2.82 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day figures and internal viewing data.

The opener marks the show’s strongest multiplatform performance in both total viewers and in the demo in nearly three years, since the finale of Matt James’ season on March 15, 2021.

The Jan. 22 episode initially debuted to an audience of 3.18 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures, which eventually soared by 89% within a week of multiplatform viewing to reach 6.02 million viewers. After over a month of viewing, the opener picked up an additional 4.52 million total viewers — marking the show’s biggest multiplatform lift in three years.

Likewise, delayed ratings for the premiere saw a whopping 432% uptick from the initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.53, marking the show’s largest delayed-viewing increase to date. The opener grew even more within the first month of its release, after it rose to a multiplatform rating of 1.69 within a week of viewing, which marked a 219% raise from the initial live-plus-same-day rating.

“The Bachelor” Season 28 premiere saw a 17% uptick in total viewers when compared to last year’s premiere of Zach Shallcross’ season, which brought in 6.56 million total viewers within the same time frame. Ratings for the Jan. 22 premiere were similarly up 18% from the debut of Shallcross’ season, which debuted to a 2.39 rating.

Overall, the launch of Graziadei’s season garnered the show’s strongest multiplatform opener since the debut of James’ season on Jan. 4, 2021.

“The Bachelor,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, is gearing up to debut its buzzy “Women Tell All” episode next week before airing the finale of Graziadei’s journey on March 25.

“The Bachelor” premieres Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.