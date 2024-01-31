‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Premiere Draws 6 Million in Delayed Viewing Across ABC, Hulu

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for “The Bachelor” Season 28 premiere soared 89% in delayed multiplatform viewing.

The launch of Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” brought in 6.02 million viewers across ABC, Hulu and other streaming platforms in the first week of its release, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day data and internal viewing figures. That’s up 89% from the premiere’s initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.18 million.

After initially scoring a 0.53 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings, “The Bachelor” premiere grew 219% to hit a 1.69 rating after a week of viewing.

On ABC alone, “The Bachelor” premiere scored 3.96 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day data, up 2% when compared to the 3.9 million viewers brought in by “The Bachelor” premiere a year ago on Jan. 23. The episode also exceeded the average last season’s viewership of 3.79 million by 5%.

As the season premiere on Monday, Jan. 22, “The Bachelor” emerged as Monday’s highest-rated program in the key demo as it scored a 0.72 rating, outpacing the 0.45 rating brought in by NBC’s “AGT: Fantasy League” by 60% as well as the 0.39 rating scored by the the season premiere of Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted” by 85%.

The live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.18 million also exceeded the premiere viewership for Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which brought in 1.92 million viewers as it premiered on June 26, 2023.

Graziadei was first introduced on Lawson’s season, and won “Bachelor” Nation’s heart as the season’s runner-up before Lawson ultimately got engaged to her final rose pick, Dotun Olubeko.

On Night 1 of “The Bachelor,” Graziadei met the 32 eager women he would be courting this season, and reunited with 23-year-old Lea Cayanan, who he originally met at Lawson’s “After the Final Rose.” After impressing him with her choice to throw away a chance to get ahead, Cayanan scored his first impression rose.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.