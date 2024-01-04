ABC Plans to Build on ‘Golden Bachelor’ Momentum With a Focus on ‘People to Root For’

Available to WrapPRO members

The success of the broadcast spin-off is a reminder that reality TV should feel … real, says ABC

Gerry-Turner-Golden-Bachelor
Gerry Turner starred as ABC's first "Golden Bachelor" (ABC)

“The Golden Bachelor” will close its first season with a live wedding special Thursday night, capping a renewed surge of interest for the long-running “Bachelor” franchise that ABC hopes to harness — carefully — moving forward.

Nurtured in development for four years, the spin-off became a rare juggernaut on broadcast television, drawing both loyal “Bachelor” Nation fans and new audiences young and old with 72-year-old Gerry Turner’s journey to find the second love of his life. After losing his wife of 43 years to a battle with cancer, the Midwestern grandfather immediately won over the hearts of fans alongside the 22 women in their 60s and 70s he courted.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.