Hollywood’s linear television business continued to trend downward in 2023, but pop culture phenomena — from Taylor Swift boosting NFL viewership to the “Suits” streaming sensation — gave the industry reasons to celebrate ratings-wise throughout the year.

As HBO hit drama “Succession” closed out its fourth and final season with loyal viewership that grew through the show’s epic conclusion — which was up 68% from the Season 3 finale — the network introduced a post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us,” whose Season 1 growth brought its finale just shy of the viewership brought in by the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale.