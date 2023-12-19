2023 TV Ratings Winners: The Biggest Hits and Unexpected Successes

Ratings

It was a year of surprises, from the “The Golden Bachelor” to the Scandoval boost for “Vanderpump Rules” and the “Suits” streaming phenomenon

The Kansas City Chiefs, "Vanderpump Rules," "Suits" and "Yellowstone" on CBS were among the surprise ratings hits of 2023. (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Hollywood’s linear television business continued to trend downward in 2023, but pop culture phenomena — from Taylor Swift boosting NFL viewership to the “Suits” streaming sensation — gave the industry reasons to celebrate ratings-wise throughout the year.

As HBO hit drama “Succession” closed out its fourth and final season with loyal viewership that grew through the show’s epic conclusion — which was up 68% from the Season 3 finale — the network introduced a post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us,” whose Season 1 growth brought its finale just shy of the viewership brought in by the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale.

