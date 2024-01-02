“The Golden Bachelor” alum Susan Noles might not have left the ABC reality show with a fiancé, but she will still be headed to the altar.

Noles, who owns a wedding officiant company and has been officiating ceremonies for over a decade, is set to oversee the so-called “Golden Wedding” between “The Golden Bachelor” leading man Gerry Turner and his final-rose pick and fiancé Theresa Nist. The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC this Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Jesse Palmer will host the two-hour special.

“I guess the secret is out!” Noles wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post. “I’m officiating the Golden Wedding 💒 and I’m just beyond excited!”

Noles also posted a video of her sharing the news with her daughter, Brittany, via FaceTime. She teased that the ceremony will be the “wedding of the year.”

During the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Noles won the hearts of Bachelor Nation through her endearing friendships with the other women competing — which formed the ASKN crew with Kathy Swarts, April Kirkwood and Nancy Holkower — as well as her lighthearted antics — including a prolonged debate about whether her meatballs caused some gas to be passed in the mansion.

Noles was one of the 22 women Turner courted from the start of his season. She was ultimately sent home ahead of hometown dates alongside Sandra Mason and Ellen Goltzer.

While Noles did not leave “The Golden Bachelor” with a romantic partner, she told TheWrap she was satisfied with her time on the show due to her strong bonds with the other women.

“I entertained all my life, doing hair and makeup for people [and] I’m an officiant as well, so I’m always in front of a crowd and pleasing people,” Noles said. “But this time, it was about pleasing me and making really good, strong friendships because, frankly, we all knew only one person’s walking away with Gerry, but we’re walking away with lots of great, lifelong friendships.”

Noles also mentioned she would be interested in fronting a potential “Golden Bachelorette” spin-off, noting that she “would love” to have 22 men vying for her attention.

“The Golden Wedding” airs Jan. 4 at at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.