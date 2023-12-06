You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Golden Bachelor” finale hit a “Bachelor” franchise ratings high in the first three days of its release.

The conclusion of Gerry Turner’s journey to love drew in 6.95 million viewers after three days of viewing on ABC, according to live-plus-three-day Nielsen figures, marking the biggest audience for any “Bachelor” series since the March 2020 finale of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Similarly, the finale became the highest-rated telecast among “Bachelor” series since the finale of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette” in September 2022, scoring a 0.95 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49.

When including viewing on Hulu and other linear and streaming platforms across the first three days of its launch, viewership for the finale grew to 8.81 million total viewers — the highest multiplatform viewership any “Bachelor” series had garnered since Weber’s finale of “The Bachelor.”

Ratings for the episode also rose to a 1.84 in the demo, per live-plus-three-day multiplatform data, after initially drawing in a 0.80 rating in live-plus-same-day viewing on ABC. The 1.84 rating marks the highest-rated multiplatform telecast since the series premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” in September.

The three-day viewing is a significant increase from the 6.09 million total viewers the finale drew in from Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, which scored the biggest audience the franchise had seen since the March 2021 season finale of “The Bachelor.”

The “Golden Bachelor” finale, which featured an engagement between Turner and his final rose pick Theresa Nist, grew 12% from the prior week’s viewership of 6.18 million. The Thursday episode posted the biggest week-to-week growth for the freshman reality show in its sixth consecutive week of growth.

A strong finish was expected for the ABC spin-off show after “The Golden Bachelor” made a ratings splash when it courted 4.36 million viewers during its series premiere on Sept. 28, which currently stands as the second highest premiere viewership for a broadcast show premiering this fall behind CBS’ “NCIS: Sydney,” which scored 5.64 million total viewers.