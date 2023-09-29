You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe

ABC’s newest “Bachelor” franchise spinoff “The Golden Bachelor” courted in 4.36 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, up 45% from the most recent premiere of “The Bachelor.”

As audiences tuned in to Night 1 of Gerry Turner’s journey for love, the series premiere, which from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., also scored a rating of 0.62 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, slightly down from the demo rating for most recent premiere of “The Bachelor,” which centered on leading man Zach Shallcross and scored 3 million total viewers and earned a rating of 0.65.

The debut of “The Golden Bachelor” stands as the most-watched and highest-rated program across Thursday night programming, beating the viewership for NBC’s inaugural People’s Choice Country awards, which brought in 3.90 million viewers and a 0.31 rating as Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen sweep the genre-focused ceremony. “The Golden Bachelor” also led primetime ratings, exceeding the 0.52 rating brought in by CBS’ “Big Brother.”

The “Bachelor” franchise continued on at 9 p.m. with the season 19 launch of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which brought in a slightly smaller audience as it scored total viewership of 2.08 million and a rating of 0.37.

As “The Golden Bachelor” makes its debut on Hulu the day after its premiere on Hulu, delayed viewing on streaming platforms is expected to boost viewership numbers, as both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have seen a spike of over 200% in demo ratings when compared between live-plus-same-day figures and multi-platform viewing across 35 days.

The fall launch of “The Golden Bachelor” also marks a distinct schedule shift for the franchise, as the most recent season of “The Bachelor” premiered in January 2023, with Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” debuting in June of this year.

Elsewhere, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage of the Lions vs. Packers game brought in a total viewership of 13.48 million viewers — up 15% from last season — and a ratings score of 4.88 in the 18-49 demo.