There were 3 million viewers who tuned in to watch Zach Shallcross embark on his journey for love

As viewers tuned in to watch new bachelor Zach Shallcross welcome 30 women to the Bachelor mansion and make his pick for the coveted first impression rose, the Season 27 premiere courted 3 million total viewers and earned a rating of 0.65 — making “The Bachelor” the second highest-rated program of the night.

“The Bachelor” premiere gave a Monday primetime rose to ABC as the network earned the highest rating of the night with a score of 0.54 in the key broadcast demo, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.54 rating in the key demo and third for total viewers with an average of 3.1 million. After the early success of “The Bachelor,” which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the premiere of “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. brought in 3.3 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.32 on average.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.52 in the demo and in first place in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million. “The Neighborhood” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with 6.4 million viewers and a rating of 0.66 — the highest rated program of the night. Then, “Bob Hearts Abishola” drew in 5.8 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.54 at 8:30 p.m. At 9 p.m. “NCIS” brought in the highest viewership of the night with 7.5 million viewers and received a rating of 0.54. “NCIS: Hawaii” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a viewership of 5.3 million and a rating of 0.41 on average.

NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.47 in the demo and was second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million. “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., drew in 4.9 million viewers and a rating of 0.57 in the demo before the 10 p.m. airing of “Quantum Leap” received 1.5 million viewers and scored a 0.27 rating.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.27 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2 million. At 8 p.m., “Fantasy Island” drew in 2 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.24 while the 9 p.m. airing of “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” brought in a viewership of 2 million and a rating of 0.29 on average.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 414,000 thanks to the “All American” franchise. “All American,” which played in the 8 p.m. slot, earned a viewership of 497,000 and a ratings score of 0.12 before the 9 p.m. airing of “All American: Homecoming” drew in 332,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.09 on average.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In terms of Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in total viewership and tied with Telemundo in terms of rating in the demo, earning an average 0.4 ratings score and bringing 1.5 million average total viewers. At 8 p.m. “Vencer La Ausencia” drew in a total viewership of 1.4 million and rating score of 0.4 on average. “Mi Camino Es Amarte,” which aired at 9 p.m., brought in 1.6 million viewers and earned a 0.5 ratings score on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing received a viewership of 1.5 million and a 0.4 rating on average.

Telemundo came in second in total viewers with 1.2 million total average viewers in primetime while tying for first in the demo with a 0.4 rating on average. Reality series “La Casa de los Famosos 3,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., drew in a viewership of 1.4 million and a ratings score of 0.4, while “El Señor de Los Cielos” brought in 1.4 million viewers and a rating of 0.5 in the 9 p.m. hour. “Amor y Traición” closed out the night with 839,000 and a rating of 0.2 at 10 p.m.

