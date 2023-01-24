Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

"The Bachelor" premiered Jan. 23 (ABC)

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC

by | January 24, 2023 @ 6:54 PM

There were 3 million viewers who tuned in to watch Zach Shallcross embark on his journey for love

“The Bachelor” premiere gave a Monday primetime rose to ABC as the network earned the highest rating of the night with a score of 0.54 in the key broadcast demo, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

As viewers tuned in to watch new bachelor Zach Shallcross welcome 30 women to the Bachelor mansion and make his pick for the coveted first impression rose, the Season 27 premiere courted 3 million total viewers and earned a rating of 0.65 — making “The Bachelor” the second highest-rated program of the night.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

