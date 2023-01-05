Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football during Damar Hamlin injury

‘Monday Night Football’ Game With Damar Hamlin’s Injury Is Most-Watched Across ESPN Platforms

The postponed Bills-Bengals matchup drew a record 23.8 million viewers on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” netted record viewership across platforms ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 this week, averaging 23,788,000 watchers during primetime from 8:30 p.m. to 10:09 p.m. ET, a shortened live telecast that saw the Bills-Bengals game postponed as a result of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, according to Nielsen figures.

Per ESPN, that tops an October 2009 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, which reached roughly 21.8 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On ESPN alone, the Bills-Bengals game drew 9.1 million viewers, and 11 million on ABC. The highest-rated “MNF” broadcast this season averaged 16 million viewers, the Oct. 10, 2022 game between the Raiders and Chiefs.

