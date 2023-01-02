Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field, Game Postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement, adding that the game will be postponed.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the statement read. “He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”

The statement continued: “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals.

The 24-year-old received CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. Many players were in tears as Monday Night Football announcers and analysts spoke through the impossible.

“No one’s been through this,” NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

An outpouring of support and well-wishes flooded social media after the incident, with Disney CEO Bob Iger saying, “Tonight, we should all be praying for Damar Hamlin.”