Ratings: ‘Night Court’ Premiere Guilty of a Tuesday Primetime Win for NBC With 7.5 Million Viewers

Telemundo’s season premiere of ”El Señor de los Cielos“ ranked as the night’s highest-rated drama

The widely anticipated premiere of “Night Court” ushered in a Tuesday primetime win for NBC as the workplace comedy drew in 7.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

As fans of the original 1980s sitcom and newcomers alike tuned in to watch the reboot in its back-to-back premiere, the first episode of “Night Court” nabbed a total viewership of 7.5 million and a 1.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, while the second episode decreased slightly with 6.9 total viewers and a 0.9 ratings score.

