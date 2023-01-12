Lingo-RuPaul-CBS

RuPaul Charles hosts "Lingo" on CBS (Guy Levy/CBS)

Ratings: RuPaul’s Game Show ‘Lingo’ Premiere Nabs 3 Million Viewers on CBS

by | January 12, 2023 @ 6:02 PM

The show launched with a 0.45 ratings score in the key demo

CBS’ new game show “Lingo,” hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” royalty RuPaul himself, nabbed 3 million viewers for its Wednesday premiere.

As audiences tuned in to watch four teams face off in the word-twisting game show to score the $50,000 jackpot prize, “Lingo” scored 0.45 ratings score in the key demo during the 9 p.m. hour — a slight decrease from the 8 p.m. airing of “The Price Is Right at Night.”

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

"Ghosts"

‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS
Stephen Colbert on George Santos Late Show (CBS)

Colbert Pins George Santos for His Mounting Lies: ‘So Many Aliases He Had to Swear In on 2 Bibles and a Torah’ (Video)
fire-country-max-thieriot

‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
wallace-colbert

Chris Wallace Weighs in on Kevin McCarthy Speaker Chaos: ‘This Would Never Have Happened Under Nancy Pelosi’ (Video)

Colbert Jokes Kevin McCarthy Is Subject of New Erotic Novel ‘Fifty Shades of Nay': ‘Losing Floor Votes Might Be His Kink’ (Video)
Stephen Colbert Imagines Reagan in Hell

Colbert Imagines Ronald Reagan in Hell While Roasting GOP House Speaker Drama (Video)
ABC-RYAN-SEACREST

ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings in 2023 With a Ratings Win of 13.7 Million Viewers
Corden

James Corden Says Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ Was ‘A Very Easy Decision': ‘Feels Absolutely Right in Every Single Way’ (Video)
justin-hartley-the-never-game

‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley’s CBS Pilot ‘The Never Game’ Ordered to Series
survivor-43-mike-gabler

‘Survivor’ Season 43 Winner Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans: ‘We’re Gonna Save Lives’
Stephen Colbert talks on Respect for Marriage same-sex bill

Colbert Rails on Mark Meadows and Cohorts as Deserving ‘Decades of Jail Time’: ‘Stupid, Evil Traitors’ (Video)