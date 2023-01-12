The show launched with a 0.45 ratings score in the key demo

As audiences tuned in to watch four teams face off in the word-twisting game show to score the $50,000 jackpot prize, “Lingo” scored 0.45 ratings score in the key demo during the 9 p.m. hour — a slight decrease from the 8 p.m. airing of “The Price Is Right at Night.”

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.64 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to official live + same day Nielsen data. NBC’s “Chicago” franchise kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med” drawing in 6.8 million viewers on average and earning a ratings score of 0.62 before “Chicago Fire” scored the highest viewership and ratings of the evening at 9 p.m. with a viewership of 6.8 million and a rating of 0.67 on average. “Chicago P.D.” locked down the night with an average of 5.4 million viewers and a ratings score of 0.62.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.44 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million. At 8:00 p.m. “The Price Is Right At Night” drew in 4.8 million total viewers and scored a 0.58 in ratings — up slightly from last week’s airing which saw 4.4 million viewers and earned a 0.51 rating. After “Lingo’s” 9 p.m. premiere, “Tough as Nails” closed out the evening with 1.9 million viewers and a ratings score of 0.28.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.38 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million. While “The Conners” began the night at 8:00 p.m. with 4.1 million viewers on average and a rating of 0.59, “The Goldbergs” slightly decreased viewership during its 8:30 p.m. time slot with 2.6 million viewers and a rating of 0.42 before coming back strong at 9:00 p.m. for a new episode of “Abbott Elementary,” which drew in a viewership of 2.9 million and a ratings score of 0.51. Next came “Home Economics” at 9:30 p.m., which nabbed a viewership of 2.2 million and a ratings score of 0.32, before “Big Sky” finished out the network’s evening with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.21 rating.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.36 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million. The premiere of “Name That Tune” at 8:00 p.m. brought in 1.7 million viewers and scored a 0.35 in ratings while a new episode of “Special Forces” at 9:00 p.m. earned a viewership of 1.8 and a rating of 0.37 on average.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.05 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 405,000. The network began the night with a rerun of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 8 p.m. PT, which earned a viewership of 579,000 and a ratings score of 0.08, before closing out the night with a rerun of “Kung Fu” at 9:00 p.m., which brought in 232,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.03 on average.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first with a 0.5 rating in the demo and 1.5 million total average viewers in primetime. “Vencer La Ausencia” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a total viewership of 1.4 million and rating score of 0.4 on average. “Mi camino es amarte” which aired at 9 p.m., brought in 1.5 million viewers and earned a 0.5 ratings score on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a viewership of 1.5 million and a 0.5 rating on average.

Telemundo came in second place both in terms of rating in the demo and total viewership, earning an average 0.2 ratings score and bringing 936,000 average total viewers. “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., drew in an average viewership of 1.1 million and earned a ratings score of 0.3. “La Reina del Sur” came next at 9 p.m., receiving 932,000 total viewers on average and earning a 0.3 rating. “Amor y traición” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a total viewership of 755,000 and a ratings score of 0.2 on average.

