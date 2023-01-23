Taylor Sheridan (Getty Images)

Taylor Sheridan (Getty Images)

How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts

by | January 23, 2023 @ 5:36 PM

In a relatively short period of time, the Sheridan-Verse is comparable to the bodies of work from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy

Comparing the demand for shows produced by Taylor Sheridan to other high profile creators, we see that he isn’t just on his way to becoming one of the most demanded producers by audiences, he’s already there. In December, the total demand for series he has created or produced was on par with some of the most high profile creators who have been in the game for even longer, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Sheridan’s expanding “Sheridan-Verse” is proving to be an increasingly important part of Paramount+’s slate of content. This December may have seen a new peak in Sheridan-mania with the latest season of the flagship “Yellowstone” series in full swing and two new shows having recently premiered. In a single week, both Tulsa King” and “1923” featured in the 10 most in-demand new series in the U.S. With a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” set to premiere on Jan. 15, the value of Sheridan’s body of work to Paramount+ will likely increase yet again this month.  

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

