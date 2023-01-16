‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts

Children’s programming on the streamer in general punches above its weight in terms of demand

“The Simpsons” is one family-friendly series on Disney+ that stands above the rest as consistently popular with audiences. It had the highest demand last month (52.75 times the average series demand) and has been one of the most popular shows on Disney+ since it first launched. The fact that the show is currently airing episodes plus a catalog of its previous 33 seasons helps make “The Simpsons” one of the most powerful assets in Disney+’s lineup.

Family-friendly is an apt description of the most popular shows on Disney+. Half of the 10 most in-demand shows are geared toward children, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. And 28% of shows on the streamer in the children’s genre account for 34% of total demand, showing how this programming punches above its weight on Disney+.

10 most in-demand series on Disney+, Dec. 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The family-friendly make-up of Disney+’s platform is apparent when we look at how its catalog breaks down by genre. The drama genre, which is usually the largest on most other streamers in the U.S., accounts for only 5% of titles on Disney+. Children’s series make up more than a quarter of titles on the platform — the largest genre by number of titles. Despite being the largest genre, Disney+ isn’t just inflating this number with a lot of shows that audiences don’t want — as the large percentage of total demand illustrates.

“The Mandalorian” is also regularly among the most in-demand shows on Disney+. Strategically, it serves as an anchor for the ever-expanding “Star Wars” franchise. Last month, “Andor” was the fourth most in-demand show on the platform and last month “Tales of the Jedi” made the top 10 cut, but as spinoffs come and go, “The Mandalorian” has a steadily high level of demand.

Notably absent from the top 10 in December are any Marvel shows. In the past, these have been a dominant offering from the platform. And while Marvel movies still are a strong draw, the lack of new shows in the franchise is being felt.

Genre supply vs. demand share on Disney+, Dec. 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

While children’s programming is working hard for the streamer, the real overperformer on the platform is the action and adventure genre. These shows represent only 9% of the Disney+ catalog but drive 22% of demand for shows on the platform. The platform’s flagship Marvel and “Star Wars” series generally fall into this genre and are some of the biggest draws for subscribers.

The two most in-demand films on Disney+ in December benefited from the recent premieres of their sequels: “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The original “Avatar” film, 13 years old at this point, had by far the highest demand on Disney+ for the month with 63.28 times the average movie demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

10 most in-demand movies on Disney+, Dec. 2022, U.S. (Parrot Anaytics)

It was followed by “Black Panther” with 46.65 times the average demand. Last month, the original “Black Panther” was flying even higher at 84 times the demand following the premiere of its sequel on Nov. 10. Hit Marvel movies still make up a core of the most enticing films Disney+ has to offer subscribers. In addition to “Black Panther,” five of the top 10 series hailed from the sprawling mega-franchise.

Two Christmas movies featured in the 10 most in-demand movies on Disney+ last month. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” topped the ranking of all Christmas movies earlier in the season, boosted in part by the phenomenal success of Tim Burton’s recent Netflix series “Wednesday.” But once we considered demand for the full month of December, more traditional Christmas classics like “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” gained ground. “Home Alone 2” was the most in-demand holiday movie on Disney+ in December with 34.02 times the average series demand.

While the make-up of Disney+ may look strangely skewed (huge children’s offering, not much drama, and a high dependence on action/adventure) it makes sense when considering Disney’s broader corporate strategy and how Disney+ can be bundled with Hulu. If we were to look at the Disney+/Hulu bundle, its catalog makeup would look more similar to other platforms. If a corporation is going to juggle two platforms, it only makes sense for them to have distinctly appealing catalogs.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.