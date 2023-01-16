The simpsons

The Simpsons (Fox)

‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts

by | January 16, 2023 @ 4:41 PM

Children’s programming on the streamer in general punches above its weight in terms of demand

Family-friendly is an apt description of the most popular shows on Disney+. Half of the 10 most in-demand shows are geared toward children, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. And 28% of shows on the streamer in the children’s genre account for 34% of total demand, showing how this programming punches above its weight on Disney+.

“The Simpsons” is one family-friendly series on Disney+ that stands above the rest as consistently popular with audiences. It had the highest demand last month (52.75 times the average series demand) and has been one of the most popular shows on Disney+ since it first launched. The fact that the show is currently airing episodes plus a catalog of its previous 33 seasons helps make “The Simpsons” one of the most powerful assets in Disney+’s lineup.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Pale Blue Eye

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Knocks ‘The Glass Onion’ Out of the Most-Watched List | Charts
DALL·E robot writing a country song

I Asked ChatGPT to Write a Movie, a TV Episode and a Country Song – Here’s What It Can and Can’t Do
creator economy dall-e

The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart

Can India Give China a Run for Global Box Office King? | Charts

Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts
1899 Netflix

Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart
avatar-2-spider-man-no-way-home

‘Avatar 2’ Sets Sights on Next Box Office Target: Beating ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
ted lasso

What Makes a High-Demand Comedy Series? Here’s a Breakdown | Charts
james wan jason blum M3GAN

James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger
entertainment layoffs

Why Streamers Can Do Better Than Archaic Economic Fixes Like Mass Layoffs | PRO Insight