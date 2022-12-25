Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo: Disney

How Seasonal Demand for Christmas Movies Builds and Then Quickly Falls | Charts

by | December 25, 2022 @ 5:22 PM

With help from the popularity of Netflix’s ”Wednesday,“ Tim Burton’s ”The Nightmare Before Christmas“ is the most in-demand of the Yuletide films

The demand for Christmas-related content is one of the best cases of seasonal demand in the U.S.

After staying unnoticed most of the year, there’s a revival of the demand for Christmas movies and shows in the last two months. Traditionally, the Christmas atmosphere begins to slowly take place after Thanksgiving in the U.S., when holidays become the main subject of conversations and people rush to do Christmas shopping.  

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

