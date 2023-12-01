You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Golden Bachelor” Season 1 finale found love with viewers from Bachelor Nation and beyond with its Thursday night finale.

As fans tuned in to watch Gerry Turner decide between his final two ladies, the hit ABC reality series scored 6.07 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures provided by Nielsen, based on true fast national with out of home data. The figure marks the best total viewership for the franchise since the March 2021 season finale of “The Bachelor.”

Thursday’s finale earned a rating of 0.80 among adults ages 18 to 49, marking the franchise’s best performance for the demo since the Sept. 2022 season finale of “The Bachelorette.”

In the 10 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” matched last week’s season high in total viewers (2.24 million for both weeks) and earned a 0.33 rating in the 18 to 49 demo. ABC’s network average for the night was 0.66 in the demo and 4.92 million total viewers.

After a tumultuous season of surprise exits and whirlwind romance, Turner narrowed down his future partner to two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

After spending the night with both ladies during Fantasy Suite dates, Turner ultimately chose to propose to Nist, prompting him to say goodbye to Fhima ahead of the proposal on their last date. The emotional goodbye had been teased throughout the season, and many in Bachelor Nation continue to debate the leading man’s final decision on social media. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Turner and Nist are set to tie the knot in a live wedding special premiering Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

All episodes of “The Golden Bachelor” are available to stream on Hulu.