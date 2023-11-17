With an engagement likely around the corner on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner revealed he was “desperately trying” to get to the coveted privacy that Fantasy Suites offers, as he decided between his top two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

“I was desperately trying to get to a point where I had no cameras on me, no microphones, and have a frank [and] honest conversation with each of those women on two different nights,” Turner told TheWrap. “Those Fantasy Suites were really watershed moments. They were decision-makers.”

Though Turner adopted the phrase “knockin’ boots” during this part of his journey of love, the 72-year-old admitted that Fantasy Suites looked largely different for him as compared to the contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” in their 20s and 30s.

After sending home fan favorite Faith Martin following the hometown dates, Turner said he chose to compartmentalize his experiences and feelings for Fhima and Nist as the show inched toward its conclusion.

“When you’re down to two people and you’ve gone through all the sacrifice, all the turmoil and all the joy [to get to that point], I start unpacking that Leslie box, and I unpack the Theresa box,” Turner said. “I look at all the things that I’ve accumulated on those two people through the whole journey — the reactions from their families, the feelings that I had with them at different times, the adventure — all of those things.”

As Turner mulled through the memories and feelings associated with each woman he’s courting, he considered with which woman he could see a happy future.

“Where does my future live?” Turner asked. “Where’s my happiness?”

