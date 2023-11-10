Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” “Women Tell All” episode.

The departure of upbeat straight-shooter Ellen Goltzer from “The Golden Bachelor” shocked many “Bachelor” nation fans, but the pickleball captain told TheWrap she saw it coming.

During Thursday’s “Women Tell All,” Goltzer shared with host Jesse Palmer that she felt leading man Gerry Turner pulling away during the Santa Monica pier date ahead of her elimination.

“When we were on the one-on-one date in the balloon, I said, ‘Wow, this is incredible — I’m feeling feelings I haven’t felt in a long time,’” Goltzer said, adding that she had not yet dropped the “L-word.” “And he said, ‘I’m so glad, me too.’”

While Goltzer felt the pair were connecting one day after another during Turner’s journey for love, she could tell something was different during their last group date.

“At the pier, I said, ‘I have fallen in love with you, I think this is really amazing and I can’t wait for my people to meet you,’” she continued. “And he’s like, ‘that’s really nice.’ I’m very intuitive — I can feel it — and I wasn’t feeling it. So I was sad, because I thought he was my person, realizing afterwards that he wasn’t.”

After not receiving a rose to go on a hometown date with Turner, Goltzer said she feels no regrets about her final words to Turner.

“I think I put it all out there, which makes me really proud of myself, because usually I don’t,” she said.

Fans warmed to Goltzer at the start of her time on “The Golden Bachelor,” when she introduced herself to Turner through a tribute to her best friend, Roberta, who was suffering from cancer at the time of filming. By the time the season began airing on ABC this fall, Roberta had since passed away.

With whispers of a potential “Golden Bachelorette” buzzing around “Bachelor” nation, Goltzer refrained from sharing whether she would be interested in the gig.

“Honestly, I just have to enjoy this experience right now,” Goltzer said. “I want to live it today, because not everybody gets the chance to do that, Roberta didn’t. I want to enjoy the moment and then we’ll see what happens.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.