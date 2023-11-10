‘The Golden Bachelor’: Ellen Goltzer Says She Knew the Moment Gerry Started Pulling Away

“I thought he was my person,” the ABC reality dating show contestant tells TheWrap

The-Golden-Bachelor-Ellen
Gerry and Ellen on "The Golden Bachelor" (Disney/John Fleenor)

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” “Women Tell All” episode.

The departure of upbeat straight-shooter Ellen Goltzer from “The Golden Bachelor” shocked many “Bachelor” nation fans, but the pickleball captain told TheWrap she saw it coming.

During Thursday’s “Women Tell All,” Goltzer shared with host Jesse Palmer that she felt leading man Gerry Turner pulling away during the Santa Monica pier date ahead of her elimination.

The-Golden-Bachelor
Read Next
'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Breaks Down Final 2 Decision: 'My Heart Had to Take Over'

“When we were on the one-on-one date in the balloon, I said, ‘Wow, this is incredible — I’m feeling feelings I haven’t felt in a long time,’” Goltzer said, adding that she had not yet dropped the “L-word.” “And he said, ‘I’m so glad, me too.’”

While Goltzer felt the pair were connecting one day after another during Turner’s journey for love, she could tell something was different during their last group date.

“At the pier, I said, ‘I have fallen in love with you, I think this is really amazing and I can’t wait for my people to meet you,’” she continued. “And he’s like, ‘that’s really nice.’ I’m very intuitive — I can feel it — and I wasn’t feeling it. So I was sad, because I thought he was my person, realizing afterwards that he wasn’t.”

Golden-Bachelor-Fath-Gerry
Read Next
'The Golden Bachelor' EPs Are 'Hopeful' for a 'Golden Bachelorette' Spin-Off Order

After not receiving a rose to go on a hometown date with Turner, Goltzer said she feels no regrets about her final words to Turner.

“I think I put it all out there, which makes me really proud of myself, because usually I don’t,” she said.

Fans warmed to Goltzer at the start of her time on “The Golden Bachelor,” when she introduced herself to Turner through a tribute to her best friend, Roberta, who was suffering from cancer at the time of filming. By the time the season began airing on ABC this fall, Roberta had since passed away.

With whispers of a potential “Golden Bachelorette” buzzing around “Bachelor” nation, Goltzer refrained from sharing whether she would be interested in the gig.

“Honestly, I just have to enjoy this experience right now,” Goltzer said. “I want to live it today, because not everybody gets the chance to do that, Roberta didn’t. I want to enjoy the moment and then we’ll see what happens.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The-Golden-Bachelor-Gerry-Turner
Read Next
'The Golden Bachelor' Rises to ABC's Most-Watched Premiere on Hulu

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.