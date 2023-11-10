Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” “Women Tell All” episode.

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner faced his most gut-wrenching rose ceremony yet, as he narrowed down his final two women after a week of hometown dates.

After meeting the siblings, children and grandchildren of his top three women, Gerry offered his first rose to Leslie Fhima, leaving the fate of Faith Martin and Theresa Nist to hang in the balance. As Turner mulled over the decision to send one of the women home, he abruptly set down the final rose and left the room.

“At that point, my head and my logical thinking had brought me to the point where I had three women that I was completely invested in, then my heart had to take over,” Turner told TheWrap about deciding which two women would continue on his journey of love.

As shown in Thursday night’s “Women Tell All” episode, Turner ultimately decided to give his rose to Nist, therefore sending Martin home.

“I had to decide of three women that I genuinely felt love for — I’m not going to deny it,” Turner continued. “But your heart has to take over and you have to follow that. That’s how I made that decision.”

During the “Women Tell All,” Martin joined “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer on stage as she reunited with Turner for the first time since their heartbreaking goodbye. Before they rehashed their painful ending, Martin and Turner shared a long, emotional embrace that prompted tears from Turner.

“I was very happy to see Faith again, give her a huge hug and listen to her and allow her to tell me about her situation, her feelings and so forth,” Turner said. “She totally deserved that because it was such an abrupt end to our relationship.”

Even though the pair’s relationship came to a close, Martin assured Turner she was happy for him, and he listened as she shared her experience of healing since leaving the “Bachelor” mansion.

“I wanted to hug her; I wanted to try and reassure her,” Turner said. “I think we got that.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.