ABC has a hit on its hands with “The Golden Bachelor.”

After its premiere on Thursday, the newest iteration of “The Bachelor” franchise secured its spot as ABC’s most-watched premiere on Hulu as it tallied 1.76 million views in its first three days on the streamer, according to Nielsen figures.

Factoring in viewing on Hulu, the series launch grew from its live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.36 million viewers on ABC, now tallying 7.70 million total viewers in multiplatform live-plus-three-day figures. Similarly, after initially scoring a 0.62 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, the multi-platform delayed viewing brought the launch up to a 1.90 rating, up 206% from its original rating.

The audience of 7.70 million viewers marks the biggest multiplatform audience for any telecast in “The Bachelor” franchise in almost three years, since the finale of Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” on Nov. 10, 2020.

With the multiplatform rating of 1.90, the series launch of “The Golden Bachelor” also stood out as the franchises’ highest-rated multi-platform telecast in the franchise since the March 2022 finale of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

The live-plus-same-day viewership data for the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” on ABC boosted the launch to be the most-watched and highest-rated program across Thursday night primetime programming, beating the viewership of 3.90 million brought in by NBC’s inaugural People’s Choice Country awards, as well as overtaking the 0.52 rating brought in by CBS’ “Big Brother.”

The same-day total viewership figures on ABC also exceeded the most recent premiere of “The Bachelor,” which centered on leading man Zach Shallcross and scored 3 million total viewers. At the time, Shallcross’ season premiere scored a higher demo rating than “The Golden Bachelor” with a 0.65 score.

“The Golden Bachelor” centers on the journey of love of 72-year-old Gerry Turner as the midwestern restauranteur searches for a partner for the last and best chapter of his life.