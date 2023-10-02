‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Premiere Waltzes Into 6.5 Million Viewers Across ABC, Hulu and Disney+

Available to WrapPRO members

The ballroom dancing show returns to the network after premiering solely on Disney+ last season

dancing-with-the-stars-charity-lawson-Artem-Chigvintsev-abc
Pro Artem Chigvintsev and former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson perform the tango during the Season 32 premiere of "Dancing With the Stars." (Credit: ABC)
and

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe

The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 premiere waltzed in with a hit for ABC.

As audiences tuned in to watch performances from new contestants — including “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and “Veep” star Matt Walsh — the launch drew in 6.50 million viewers and a 1.08 rating among adults 18-49 across ABC, Hulu and Disney+, according to live-plus-three-day multi-platform viewing.

The ballroom dancing competition show returned to ABC for its 32nd installment on Sept. 26, and was simulcast on streamers Hulu and Disney+ after its previous season aired solely on Disney+. The premiere held even with the show’s 30th season premiere, the latest one to air on ABC, which drew 6.50 million total viewers in fall 2021.

dancing-with-the-stars-charity-lawson-Artem-Chigvintsev-abc
Read Next
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Premiere: Charity Lawson Draws Raves for 'Stunning' Tango

The season 32 premiere saw “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson and partner Artem Chigvintsev earn the highest score of the evening for their tango, which received praise from the judges. The show’s premiere was close to being delayed, and contestant Walsh briefly pulled out of rehearsals, because of continued negotiations to end the WGA strike. But it premiered as scheduled after a deal was reached Sept. 24.

Walsh was the first eliminated star of the season, earning the least votes and lowest score of premiere night.

Other stars competing this season include “Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears, actress Mira Sorvino, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, singer Jason Mraz, “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, model and actor Tyson Beckford, “How I Met Your Mother” actress Alyson Hannigan, “Too Hot to Handle” personality Harry Jowsey, football star Adrian Peterson and influencer Lele Pons.

Cohosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, “Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Read Next
'The Golden Bachelor' Courts 4.36 Million Viewers for ABC

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.