The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 premiere waltzed in with a hit for ABC.

As audiences tuned in to watch performances from new contestants — including “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and “Veep” star Matt Walsh — the launch drew in 6.50 million viewers and a 1.08 rating among adults 18-49 across ABC, Hulu and Disney+, according to live-plus-three-day multi-platform viewing.

The ballroom dancing competition show returned to ABC for its 32nd installment on Sept. 26, and was simulcast on streamers Hulu and Disney+ after its previous season aired solely on Disney+. The premiere held even with the show’s 30th season premiere, the latest one to air on ABC, which drew 6.50 million total viewers in fall 2021.

The season 32 premiere saw “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson and partner Artem Chigvintsev earn the highest score of the evening for their tango, which received praise from the judges. The show’s premiere was close to being delayed, and contestant Walsh briefly pulled out of rehearsals, because of continued negotiations to end the WGA strike. But it premiered as scheduled after a deal was reached Sept. 24.

Walsh was the first eliminated star of the season, earning the least votes and lowest score of premiere night.

Other stars competing this season include “Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears, actress Mira Sorvino, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, singer Jason Mraz, “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, model and actor Tyson Beckford, “How I Met Your Mother” actress Alyson Hannigan, “Too Hot to Handle” personality Harry Jowsey, football star Adrian Peterson and influencer Lele Pons.

Cohosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, “Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.