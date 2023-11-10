‘The Golden Bachelor’ Contestant Joan Vassos Says She Tried to Return to Show After Early Exit

Vassos left production of the ABC series to care for a family member

Gerry and Joan on "The Golden Bachelor" Episode 3 (ABC/John Fleenor)

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” “Women Tell All” episode.

Joan Vassos said she crafted a plan to return to “The Golden Bachelor,” shortly after she exited the ABC reality series to tend to a family matter. An early favorite among Gerry Turner’s suitors, Vassos left production of the show early to help her daughter, who was suffering from postpartum depression.

“I got home, and my plan was to give [my daughter] some care — I needed to get her some mental health care,” Vassos told TheWrap during the taping of the “Women Tell All” episode. “I was in the process of doing that, and I was approached and they said, ‘Do you want to come back?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to come back, let me see how I’m doing with my daughter.’”

Vassos thought she was in the clear to return to the show, and production booked her a flight to return to the “Bachelor” mansion and continue dating Turner.

“I was going to come back, maybe four or five days after I left,” Vassos said. “And then my daughter wasn’t good again. We just hadn’t made it far enough — I hadn’t gotten her a doctor yet; I had calls in but it just couldn’t unfold quick enough.”

After eventually finding mental health care and a good doctor, Vassos said her daughter is doing better now, though her recovery took longer than the family anticipated.

“It wasn’t in the cards,” Vassos said of her potential return to the show.

Vassos’ exit was a particularly emotional one, as it followed a romantic one-on-one date with Turner after Vassos wooed the leading man with her down-to-earth poetry during a group date talent show.

Dating Turner wasn’t the only experience Vassos regretting missing out on, as she longed to share the “Bachelor” mansion with the vibrant group of senior women.

“I felt like I found my tribe,” she said. “I found these people that were just like me, and I haven’t had that since my husband had passed away, and leaving them was as hard as it was leaving Gerry, honestly.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

6 responses to “‘The Golden Bachelor’ Contestant Joan Vassos Says She Tried to Return to Show After Early Exit”

  1. John Avatar
    John

    Whether you like the golden bachelor or not. It must be nice that your life is so perfect that you can criticize other people that are doing something they want to do.  We can always criticize others for their choices to make us feel superior.  Just note that any of our choices in life can be criticized by others.  No one is perfect.

    Reply
  2. Cam Avatar
    Cam

    Think it’s great that senior citizens are considered valuable. USA doesn’t care for its young or old. Pity so much to be learned. The young teach patience while the old teach wisdom.

    Reply
  3. Linda Avatar
    Linda

    Would love to see Gerry NOT PICK either of the 2 that are left, especially whiney Theresa! Would LOVE TO SEE HIM GET BACK WITH JOAN! I honestly think they are made for each other! Be a shame to not try and find out!!

    Reply
    1. Darlene Avatar
      Darlene

      I would like Gerry to go out with Joan again too.

      Reply
  4. Grace Avatar
    Grace

    I agree, he needs to have more time with Joan.
    Teresa…is a no.
    Leslie?…maybe
    But please Gerry, contact Joan.

    Reply
  5. Bennita White Avatar
    Bennita White

    I think Joan is a Good Fit For Gerry Not Leslie not Teresa Yet As I Say It might Be Teresa Cause he Liked her From the Start an When She Told him About The one telling Her to Zip He Got Rid of the Person Although he gave Leslie that Rose It will Be Teresa Cause Teresa Knows How to keep Money in the Family He owns Businesses and She is in Finances.

    Reply

