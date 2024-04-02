‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 8 at ABC

“9-1-1” is officially a hit for ABC, one that its new network wants to continue. The first responder drama has been given an early Season 8 renewal just three episodes into its current season.

Since “9-1-1” made the switch from Fox to ABC, the series has been a viewership hit for the network. The Season 7 premiere garnered 11.76 million total viewers for the network within its first week of release, including 4.93 million viewers in live-plus-same-day Nielsen viewership. It also marked ABC’s highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years when it came to the coveted adults 18-to-49 demographic. The recently acquired series currently stands as the network’s most-watched current show across all platforms this season.

The pivot to ABC has also been beneficial to “9-1-1.” The day after the series debuted on its new network marked its most-streamed day ever on Hulu, according to internal data. “9-1-1” was streamed 1.6 million total hours and has been featured in Hulu’s Top 15 every day since its premiere.

The renewal comes ahead of a major milestone for the series as well. Season 7’s fourth episode, titled “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered” and set to air April 4, will mark the show’s 100th episode.

“9-1-1” first premiered in 2018 on Fox and became an instant hit for the network. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the drama follows the lives of a group of first responders and often threads their personal journeys with multiple wild disasters-of-the-week taken straight from the headlines. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Gavin McHugh currently star on the ongoing drama.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. New episodes premiere on ABC Thursdays at 8/7c p.m. and air the following day on Hulu.