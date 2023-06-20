Adele Insisted on Keeping a Rocky Balboa Statue When She Bought Sylvester Stallone’s House

According to Sylvester Stallone, when Adele bought his old Los Angeles mansion for $58 million in 2022, she practically threatened to blow up the deal if Sly didn’t include one specific piece of memorabilia in the sale: A bronze statue of Rocky Balboa that stood above the house’s pool.

“[Adele] said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.’ She wanted the statue,” Stallone said in an interview with the “Wall Street Journal” released Monday.

The sale did indeed go through last year, per the L.A. Times, and she’s presumably staring into the Italian Stallion’s bronze eyes at this very moment.

“I like what she’s doing,” Stallone added of the singer’s renovations to his former home. “She’s making it gorgeous.”

The house is a 21,000-square-foot marvel, sitting on 3.5 acres of land in the Beverley Park neighborhood of L.A. — an area in which stars like Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington reside. Beyond the statue, the house features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, several patios and terraces, a two-story foyer, a gym, a putting green, a movie theater, a custom bar, and a cigar room complete with an air-filtration system.

Despite the endless amenities, Adele snagged the house for a bargain, as it was originally listed at nearly double the price she paid: a whopping $11o million.

Per the L.A. Times, there were at one point two Rocky statues — one in a memorabilia room in addition to the one by the pool. Did Adele keep that one as well, or was Sly able to pry it away from the “Hello” singer? The world may never know.